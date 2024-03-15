Hoosier Artists With Disabilities Honored at the Indianapolis Airport

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–72 art pieces created by 83 adults with disabilities were put on display at the Indianapolis International Airport. It’s part of a partnership between the Airport Authority and the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (INARF).

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Leaders at the airport say it is part of the arts and culture program that supports an environment where art and culture thrive.

“From employment to art, Hoosiers with disabilities are an integral part of the diverse fabric of our community – and the Indy airport is an excellent place to showcase their talents and creativity as part of our public art program that welcomes guests from all places in life. Five more INARF member organizations joined the exhibit, growing participation and increasing the number of art pieces from 22 last year to 72 this year. It’s a big impact, and the artwork will be on display at the Indy airport for the next month,” said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director.

Many of the collections were created by artists who either live in Indiana or have ties to the Hoosier state.

This artwork is also on display during Spring Break.

“We’re seeing between 17,000 to 20,000 people per day leaving our facility, so this is a great exposure opportunity for this artwork,” said Director of Public Affairs for the Indianapolis Airport Authority Megan Carrico.

INARF Vice President Andrew Alvarez said he hopes to continue this partnership with the airport for a long time.

“Our Certified Ability Indiana Organizations and INARF members are proud to be part of this event for the second year in a row, and we are excited to hold more events like this in the future. When people walk by and see this art, I want them to remember that this was accomplished by someone that may look a little different or act a little different than me, but they are creative and so expressive with what they do,” said Alvarez.

INARF, established in 1974, champions support for more than 70 member organizations creating quality programs for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. INARF is committed to strengthening the system of services and support for Hoosiers with disabilities.

