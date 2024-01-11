Listen Live
Local/State News

IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Missing Mother and Toddlers

Published on January 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Image of Missing Mother and Two Children

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD


INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are looking for a missing mother and her two young kids, and they need your help.

Officers say 2-year-old Devyn Phillips and 1-year-old Mi’Layani Holder were last seen Tuesday on Sherman Forest Drive. They believe the two are with their mother, Damilah Holder.

Devyn Phillips is described as being three feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Mi’Layani Holder is described as being two feet tall, also with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not yet said what may have led to their disappearance.

If you know anything about this, please call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers. You can also reach out to the IMPD Missing Persons Unit.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

317-262-8477

IMPD Missing Persons Unit

317-327-6160

The post IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Missing Mother and Toddlers appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Missing Mother and Toddlers  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Damilah Holder

Damilah Holder Source:IMPD

2. Devyn Phillips

Devyn Phillips Source:IMPD

3. Mi’Layani Holder

Mi'Layani Holder Source:IMPD

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close