In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman

INDIANAPOLIS – It is with a heavy heart, that the WTLC-FM radio family confirms the passing of our beloved friend and radio legend Jerry Wade.

Known on-air as “The Loverman” Jerry Wade, is undoubtedly, one of the most recognizable, faces and voices in Indianapolis in Indianapolis media. Jerry became an icon in radio while hosting “The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade” for more than 40 years – proving the success of the show’s format garnished top ratings across all demos.

Deon Levingston, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Indianapolis, calls Jerry “not just a valuable member of our staff for over 30 years but a cherished friend and an integral part of our Radio One family.”

Jerry was adored by his listeners. Jerry was truly Jerry radiated positivity not only over the airwaves and with every interaction with Radio One, but in his core and as an everyday value he would strive to make every person he met from the coffee barista, to the homeless person on the street, to the biggest star in the world, his best friend. He made significant contributions to the Indianapolis community and his impact will be felt for years to come.

While on the air, Jerry was “Mr. Loverman,” a charismatic, deep voiced, radio disc-jockey, gracing the airwaves Sunday through Thursday with “sexiest show in the city.” But off-air, Jerry made everyone else feel like they were the super star. “The Loverman” was the personality, but if there he had an alter-ego it was just “Jerry.” An ego-less man who loved Indianapolis and wanted to see people smile. What most listeners didn’t know, was Jerry’s giving heart. Jerry was also the Executive Director of “Quality of Life,” an Adult Day Center on the east side of Indianapolis. If that wasn’t enough Jerry was also a entrepreneur, as the owner of several salons known as “Hot Cuts” and of course “Jerry Wade Live” his mobile DJ service. And a real life “Hitch” as through his date coach services he connected and reconnected countless relationship.

Karen Vaughn, Operation Manager for WTLC says “This is a complete shock to the Radio One Family. Jerry was a friend, a confidant, a brother, and the ultimate party starter, and we are working together through our grief to pay tribute to one of the biggest stars our station has ever had the honor to feature.”

As we gather memories and stories from the over 40 years that Jerry was on the air, we will culminate with a tribute show tomorrow during his normal on-air shift, The Quiet Storm, tomorrow night, 1/9 at 7pm.

WTLC is mourning the loss of a great man in our city. We send our sincerest and deepest condolences to his family, friends, listeners and anyone who ever smiled because of Jerry.

