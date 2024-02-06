ISP: More Than 50 Vehicles Vandalized in Downtown Indy Parking Garage

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–More than 50 vehicles were vandalized in a parking garage off Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis on Friday February 2, 2024.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in photographs they have released.

“We did get some good, clear photographs of who we believe is a suspect in this. Right now, we’re not sure if that person acted alone or if there was more than one person,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says there are a lot of aspects to this investigation.

“Right now it seems like the victims in this case had parked their vehicles for the day and came back to find them damaged,” said Perrine.

The suspect in the photos is a woman. She is seen using spray paint.

Anyone with information about this crime or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call the Indiana State Capitol Police at 317-899-8577. Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

