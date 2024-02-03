Janelle Monáe And Her Killer Abs Are Outside Shining During The 2024 Grammy Weekend 

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Grammy weekend, and Janelle Monáe is outside, living her best life and inspiring us all to go to the gym. The “Age of Pleasure” singer was spotted at a pre-Grammy event with Warner Music Group, giving us body, style, and attitude.

Excuse us while we turn into a Janelle Monáe ‘stan account for a few moments.

Janelle Monáe was in full bloom at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy event

Janelle looked stunning in a black David Koma Spring and Summer 2024 runway evening mini dress. See the outfit on the September 2023 catwalk below.

Arriving at the event, Janelle was in full bloom. She rocked daisy designs embellished with crystals and rhinestones, accentuating her fit abs and wicked body.

Janelle kept her makeup and hair soft and glamorous. Her beauty vibes were giving natural, feminine, and effortlessly beautiful. The ten-time Grammy nominee accessorized her look with fine jewelry from Parisian designer Yvonne Leon.

Since first emerging on the music scene, Janelle has oozed sex appeal and sultriness with a mix of individuality and quirky vibes. We are here for her elevated, evolved style (and need her fitness regimen now).

Some of our favorite Black celebrity “it girls” are outside giving us serious FOMO

Janelle was among the many Black celebrity “it girls” outside shining at the Warner Music event. Grammy weekend is known for its parties, soirees, and reasons to slay. And our favorites are doing the most in the most fashionable ways possible. Pictures from inside are giving us serious FOMO.

Other notable guests included Kaliii, Storm Reid, Ty Dolla Baby Tate, and Skai Jackson.

Skai Jackson also brought jaw-dropping style and body on the red carpet. Styled by Monica Rose, the 21-year-old actress opted for a structured geometric maxi gown with waist cut-outs from Black designer LaQuan Smith. Skai’s couture black dress fit her perfectly, showing her petite frame and sophisticated style.

Her hair, with its sleek edges and flip style, is also a topic of conversation. All the girlies are wearing the retro flip style this red carpet season, and Skai shows us why.

As we keep seeing show-stopping style this weekend, we will keep dropping the ‘fits. See looks from Janelle Monáe, Skai Jackson, and other favorites at Warner Music Group’s annual pre-Grammy event below.

