Apparently Jaylen Brown can check off another accomplishment in amazing this year he is having: To Date the hottest woman in the WNBA.

Kysre Gondrezick, Guard for the Chicago Sky, celebrated the Celtics Championship win with NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown as the two were spotted together on the float during the parade.

This catches fans by surprise, as before the NBA Finals, Brown told the media that he was not in a relationship and spends his leisure time enjoying television.

“I don’t have a family. I’m single, so I’ve been mainly watching Harry Potter.” Brown said.

Prior to this rumoured relationship, Brown appeared to be dating Model Bernice Burgos. The two were captured vacationing together earlier this year.

Before Brown, Kysre Gondrezick was involved in a seemingly romantic relationship with professional basketball player Kevin Porter Jr. The two allegedly got into an altercation which led to bodily injury to Kysre and Porter being charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault.Gondrezick denied that her bodily injuries came from an altercation from Porter Jr. and that she had fallen.

Fans of Gondrezick are excited that she ‘Got with a winner’ and was able to leave her previous failed relationship. “Glad Kysre were able to upgrade from KPJ” a user posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Neither Brown or Gondrezick confirmed or denied these dating rumours.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick Spotted Together at Celtics Championship Parade; Social Media Sparks Dating Rumours was originally published on rnbphilly.com