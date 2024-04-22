Listen Live
News

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 City Harvest Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Legendary singer John Legend spoke with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki yesterday (Sunday, April 22) on a variety of political topics.

Throughout the conversation, Legend praised recent work done by President Biden. He originally endorsed Biden in 2020 and continues to do so today.

Legend also, however, found plenty of time to condemn former president Donald Trump.

“When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets,” Legend said about Trump. “He has made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior. Like, he believes that, to his core, in his bones.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Both the left and right sides of social media came together on X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions of the interview. Check out some of those reactions below.

Legend later went on to say that former President Trump is racist “to his core”.

Of course, the implications of Trump’s racism aren’t new. Many believed that his 2016 presidential bid, which leaned heavily on keeping immigrants out of the country, was rooted in racism. In 1973 Trump was served a federal lawsuit for alleged racial discrimination for his housing developments in New York.

”He is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist,” Legend said during yesterday’s interview.

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

2. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

3. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

4. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

5. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

6. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

7. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

8. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

9. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

10. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

11. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

12. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

13. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

14. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

15. John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

Trending
15 items
News

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close