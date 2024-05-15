SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks will return to perform the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.
The last time Sparks performed the national anthem at the race was in 2015.
“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.
Sparks gained worldwide attention as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol. Since then, she has sold more the 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.
Last year she received a Dove, Billboard and a Grammy nomination for her No. 1 single with “For
King & Country,” and “Love Me Like I Am.” Her latest single, “Call My Name,” debuted at No. 29 on the Adult R&B Airplay hitlist.
The post Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at 2024 Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at 2024 Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com
1. Smile Train 25th Anniversary GalaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Jordin Sparks attends the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Smile Train) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,smiling,gala,cipriani – manhattan,three quarter length,jordin sparks,25th anniversary,2024
2. 66th GRAMMY Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,california,city of los angeles,two people,annual event,jordin sparks,february,dana isaiah,crypto.com arena,2024,66th grammy awards
3. 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,california,century plaza,city of los angeles,sunglasses,honor,jordin sparks,national academy of recording arts and sciences,february,2024,black music collective