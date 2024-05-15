Listen Live
Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at 2024 Indy 500

Published on May 15, 2024

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks will return to perform the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

The last time Sparks performed the national anthem at the race was in 2015.

“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Sparks gained worldwide attention as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol. Since then, she has sold more the 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.

Last year she received a Dove, Billboard and a Grammy nomination for her No. 1 single with “For

King & Country,” and “Love Me Like I Am.” Her latest single, “Call My Name,” debuted at No. 29 on the Adult R&B Airplay hitlist.

Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Jordin Sparks attends the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 08, 2024 in New York City.

66th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective – Arrivals

2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jordin Sparks attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

