Leap Day: Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Born on February 29th

Published on February 29, 2024

Leap day is one of the rarest days on our calendar, as it only appears 2-3 times a decade. People who are born on February 29th don’t have a day on calendar every year. So in it’s absence do they celebrate on February 28th, or March 1st? Maybe they have a huge party every four years when their birthday is eligible to be recognized.

Nonetheless, these rare people still exist, and because they may not ‘officially’ celebrate their birthday every year, their solar returns tend to fly under the radar.

Here is a list of celebrities that you may not have known were born on ‘Leap Day’

1. Ja Rule (Rapper)

Ja Rule (Rapper)

2. Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU)

Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU)

3. Tyrese Haliburton (NBA Player)

Tyrese Haliburton (NBA Player)

4. Tony Robbins (motivational speaker and life coach)

Tony Robbins (motivational speaker and life coach)

5. Mark Foster (lead singer of the band Foster the People)

Mark Foster (lead singer of the band Foster the People)

Mark Foster of Foster the People on TV show Live From Abbey Road, Abbey Road Studios, London, 25th August 2011. (Photo by Live From Abbey Road/Michael Gleason/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,uk,london – england,television show,live event,august,2011,foster the people,mark foster – american musician

6. Chris Conley (Singer and guitar player in the band Saves the Day)

Chris Conley (Singer and guitar player in the band Saves the Day)

7. Saul Williams (Artist)

Saul Williams (Artist)

8. Eric Kendricks (NFL Player)

Eric Kendricks (NFL Player)

9. Jessica Long (Paralympic swimmer)

Jessica Long (Paralympic swimmer)

10. Michèle Morgan (French actress)

Michèle Morgan (French actress)

11. Pepper Martin (Baseball Player)

Pepper Martin (Baseball Player)

12. Al Rosen (Baseball Player)

Al Rosen (Baseball Player)

13. William A. Wellman (Film Director)

William A. Wellman (Film Director)

14. Taylor Twellman (Soccer Player)

Taylor Twellman (Soccer Player)

15. James Mitchell (All My Children”, ABC-TV, 1980’s)

James Mitchell (All My Children", ABC-TV, 1980's)

16. Jack R. Lousma (Astronaut)

Jack R. Lousma (Astronaut)

17. Alex Rocco (actor, played Moe Greene in “The Godfather”)

Alex Rocco (actor, played Moe Greene in "The Godfather")

18. Cam Ward (NHL player)

Cam Ward (NHL player)

19. Ken Foree (actor, best known from the horror film “Dawn of the Dead”)

Ken Foree (actor, best known from the horror film "Dawn of the Dead")

20. Jesse Usher (actor, co-starred in “Independence Day: Resurgence”)

Jesse Usher (actor, co-starred in "Independence Day: Resurgence")

