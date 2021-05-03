Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Thehas come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include:

Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye

Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo

Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis

Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan

Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries

Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns – USC, WR Tarik Black – Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson – Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi – BYU and LB Anthony Butler – Liberty.

Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won’t know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below!

