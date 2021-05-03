HomeIndy

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Posted May 3, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

2021 NFL Draft

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty


The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include:

Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye

Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo

Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis

Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan

Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries

Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns – USC, WR Tarik Black – Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson – Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi – BYU and LB Anthony Butler – Liberty.

Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won’t know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below!

RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye

Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts looked to improving the front line, selecting Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye with the 21st section of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

2. Kwity Paye Highlights

Paye, 6-foot-3, 261-pound lineman had 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during 28 game career with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

3. Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo

Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts continued to improve their defense, selecting Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo.

4. Dayo Odeyingbo Highlights

Odeyingbo recorded 122 tackles, eight sacks, and 26 1/2 tackles for a loss in 41 games for Vanderbilt. He was named a second-team All-SEC defensive lineman in 2020.

5. Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts gave new QB Carson Wentz a new weapon, selecting SMU Tight End Kylen Granson

6. Kylen Granson Highlights

 Granson caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards with 16 touchdowns at Rice and SMU. 

7. Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis

Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts select hard-hitting Safety, Shawn Davis.

8. Shawn Davis Highlights

Davis recorded 124 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, and 10 pass break-ups. He led the team in Interceptions with Two.

9. Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Source:Getty

The Indianapolis Colts Texas QB Sam Ehlinger

10. Sam Ehlinger Highlights

Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards and completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Texas Longhorns.

11. Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan

12. Mike Strachan Highlights

13. Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries

Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Source:Getty

The Colts shore up their offensive line drafting guard Will Fries from Penn State

14. Will Fries Highlights

Fries is a versatile  6-foot-6, 309 pound who’s played multiple positons on the offensive line.

Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close