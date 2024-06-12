Listen Live
Sports

Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Toyota US Open - Day 2

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 US Olympic Team Trials for swimming are set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from June 15 to June 23, 2024.

This year’s trials will be the sole selection meet for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, which will represent Team USA in the pool competition.

RELATED | Timelapse: 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Are Set To Take Place In Lucas Oil Stadium

With a unique twist of utilizing a football field as the venue, the event promises to showcase the best American swimmers competing to secure their spots for the upcoming Olympics.

The trials will feature top-tier athletes eyeing the opportunity to represent the United States in the prestigious Olympic Games, making it a must-watch event for fans and supporters of American swimming talent.

Take a look at the Most Popular Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics below.

The post Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Katie Ledecky – Gator Swim Club

Katie Ledecky - Gator Swim Club Source:Getty

2. Caeleb Dressel – Cali Condors

Caeleb Dressel - Cali Condors Source:Getty

3. Ryan Murphy – California Aquatics

Ryan Murphy - California Aquatics Source:Getty

4. Cody Miller – Sandpipers Of Nevada

Cody Miller - Sandpipers Of Nevada Source:Getty

5. Emma Weyant – Gator Swim Club

Emma Weyant - Gator Swim Club Source:Getty

6. Michael Andrew – MA Swim Academy

Michael Andrew - MA Swim Academy Source:Getty

7. Regan Smith – Sun Devil Swimming

Regan Smith - Sun Devil Swimming Source:Getty

8. Lydia Jacoby – Seward Tsunami Swim Club

Lydia Jacoby - Seward Tsunami Swim Club Source:Getty

9. Lilly King – Indiana Swim Club

Lilly King - Indiana Swim Club Source:Getty

10. Kate Douglass – New York Athletic Club

Kate Douglass - New York Athletic Club Source:Getty

11. Alex Walsh – Nashville Aquatic Club

Alex Walsh - Nashville Aquatic Club Source:Getty

12. Katie Grimes – Sandpipers of Nevada

Katie Grimes - Sandpipers of Nevada Source:Getty

13. Claire Curzan – Alto Swim Club

Claire Curzan - Alto Swim Club Source:Getty

14. Bobby Finke – St. Petersburg Aquatics

Bobby Finke - St. Petersburg Aquatics Source:Getty

15. Gretchen Walsh – Nashville Aquatic Club

Gretchen Walsh - Nashville Aquatic Club Source:Getty

16. Bella Sims – Sandpipers of Nevada

Bella Sims - Sandpipers of Nevada Source:Getty

17. Carson Foster – Mason Manta Rays

Carson Foster - Mason Manta Rays Source:Getty

18. Erica Sullivan – Longhorn Aquatics

Erica Sullivan - Longhorn Aquatics Source:Getty

19. Leah Smith – Longhorn Aquatics

Leah Smith - Longhorn Aquatics Source:Getty

20. Torri Huske – Arlington Aquatic Club

Torri Huske - Arlington Aquatic Club Source:Getty
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

15 items
Black Music Month

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close