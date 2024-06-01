NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

June is Black Music Month and NPC has announced who will be featured on Tiny Desk this month. And this year’s lineup looks like it will be iconic celebrating black women in music featuring; Chaka Khan, SWV, Kierra Sheard, Flo Milli, Meshell Ndegeocello, Tierra Wack, Brittney Spencer, Lakecia Benjamin, and Tems.

We’re dropping nine #tinydeskconcerts from Black women artists— from veterans who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music, to those who are carving out their own paths.

While we wait for these mic-drop performances, let’s run through the songs each artist better perform during their Tiny Desk set.

