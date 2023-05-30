Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Social media has been in a frenzy ever since they got an exclusive look at the backside of Cardi B. Offset posted to his instagram story last night a video of him fondling the derrière of his beloved wife, Cardi B.

After some time apart, Offset was ecstatic to be reunited with his lover again. So much so, that he decided to involve his beloved fans and followers, to get a look at life from his point of view. In the video you can hear Cardi B., pleased by the attention, turn around and say “Did you miss me?” Offset replies “Yes! I miss you so much!” as he proceeds to flips her over to prepare meal that would have left him more than happy.

Now we know Cardi was working with some junk in the trunk but we ain’t know she was holding all that!

Cardi B and Offset then took some time to relax before making a club appearance that same night at Allure in Atlanta.

https://twitter.com/updatesofcardi/status/1663530512281919489

Offset has since deleted the video before it’s 24 hour shelf life had expired, but a screen recording of the video began to circulate on twitter, allowing social media users to use get a up-close-and-personal peak of Cardi B’s buns.

Check out social media reactions from Offset’s Instagram video below!

