Pastor Mike, Jr. & Tye Tribbett Lead 2023 Stellar Awards Nominations

The Stellar Awards ceremony is the longest-running African American awards program on TV and this year it’s moving back to Las Vegas on July 15th, 2023. This year, Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be your host from the Orleans Arena.
With the show being around the corner and Don Jackson of Central City Productions called into Get Up! to give us some exciting news!
Jackson also gave Get Up the exclusive on the nominations! Pastor Mike Jr leads all nominations with 10, followed by Tye Tribbett (9), Maverick City Music, and Kirk Franklin (6). Other artists receiving multiple noms are Travis Greene & Forward City, JJ Hairston, Maranda Curtis, Bishop S.Y. Younger feat. Sounds of the Ramp, and Brent Jones. Get Up’s own Erica Campbell received multiple nominations including Gospel Announcer of the Year.
Reverend Milton Biggham, Pastor of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Newark, NJ, and founder of several mass choirs – The Miami Mass Choir, The Mississippi Mass Choir, the Dallas Fort Worth Mass Choir, and the Georgia Mass Choir will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.
To check out some of the major nominations below and more click here
1. Artist of the Year
– Doe; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration
– Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration
– Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
– Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Hymns; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel
– Tye Tribbett; All Things New; Motown Gospel
2. Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year
– CeCe Winans; Believe For it – Deluxe Edition; Pure Springs, Fair Trade, Red Alliance Media
– DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration
– Maranda Curtis; Die To Live; Butterfly Works /Red Alliance Media
– Tamela Mann; Overcomer Deluxe; Tillymann Music Group
– Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Hymns; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel
3. Male Artist of the Year
– Brian Courtney Wilson; Transitions; Motown Gospel
– JJ Hairston; Believe Again; Jamestown Music/ Tribl Records, LLC
– Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
– Tye Tribbett; All Things New; Motown Gospel
– Zacardi Cortez; Imprint; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
4. Song of the Year
– Impossible; Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune & JeVon Hill; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
– Kingdom (feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore); Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore, Jonathan Jay & Jacob Poole;
Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration
– New; Tye Tribbett; Motown Gospel
– Positive; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans; My Block Inc.
– When I Pray; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones; Label ~ Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration
5. Rap/Hip-Hop Gospel Album of the Year
– As I Am; 1K Phew; Reach Records
– Church Clothes 4; Lecrae; Reach Records
– He’s Been Good; Miz Tiffany; Mixed Bag Entertainment
– Us Against the World; God Over Money; God Over Money Records
6. New Artist of the Year
– Courtney Franklin; Heal Us; Pebble Street Records
– Lena Byrd Miles; Brand New; My Block Inc.
– Pastor Nell; It’s My Time; Righteous Records Inc.
– The Hawkins Boys; Vanquish; Melvin Williams Entertainment
7. Choir of the Year
– Bishop S.Y. Younger feat. Sounds of the Ramp; Rampology Vol. 1; Ramp Records / MNRK
– Brent Jones; Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM); JDI Entertainment
– Demetrius West & Jesus Promoters; Old Fellowship Hour; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
– Vincent Bohanan & SOV; A Choir Christmas; HezHouse Entertainment
8. Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
– Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration
– The Group Fire; Heal the Land; Jet Records North/East
– Tim Bowman Jr. & Faith City Music; Welcome to Faith City; Faith City Music/Tribl Records, LLC
– Travis Greene & Forward City; Tent Revival; Tribl Records, LLC
9. Praise & Worship Album of the Year
– Die To Live; Maranda Curtis; Butterfly Works /Red Alliance Media
– Hymns; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel
– Morning Songs; Dulaneyland Music; MNRK
– The Invitation; Isabel Davis; Global Ministry Records
10. Special Events Album of the Year
– Christmas at Our House; Teddy & Tina Campbell; Gee Tree Creative/Red Alliance Media
– Kingdom Business: Season 1 Soundtrack; Kingdom Business Cast; RCA Inspiration / Sony Music Entertainment
– T.D. Jakes Presents “Finally Loosed”; Various Artists; Dexterity Sounds
– The Urban Hymnal; Tennessee State University Marching Band, Kierra Sheard Kelly, Sir The Baptist & Dubba-
AA; Tennessee State University
11. Radio Stations of the YearSource:Getty
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
– WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
– WPZS 100.9, Charlotte
– WGRB 1390AM, Chicago
– WMBM AM 1490, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
– WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus
– WBBP AM 1480, Memphis
– WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis
– WREJ 101.3 FM 990 AM, Richmond
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
– WNZN 89.1, Cleveland
– WCGL AM1360/FM94.7, Jacksonville
– WHLH FM 95.5, Jackson
– WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
– KOKA 980 AM 93.3 FM, Shreveport
– WEHA 88.7FM & 100.3FM, Atlantic City
– WHLW -FM 104.3, Montgomery
– WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee
12. Gospel Announcer of the YearSource:Getty
-Charles Johnson, KOKA 980 AM, Pastor CeJay In The Afternoons
-Darlene McCoy Jackson, WPZE Praise 102.5 – The Nightly Spirit With Darlene
-Erica Campbell, Nationally Syndicated, Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
-Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday