PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Looking forward to retirement? Planning your future now? Well the Keystone state may be an ideal place to stay!

The U.S. News and World Report just dropped their list of the “2024 Best Places to Retire in the US.”

Of the top ten best places to retire, seven of the cities are in Pennsylvania. All of the top five places to retire are cities in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg was named the #1 place to retire in the United States. Harrisburg was noted for having easy access the Susquehanna River and Appalachian Trail, giving a great adventurous feel to the outdoors. Harrisburg offers many festivals and events throughout the year and some tasty places to eat.

Reading is listed as the second best place to retire as the metro area is home to the real-life Reading Railroad from the Monopoly board game.

Lancaster rounds out the top three best places to retire in the U.S. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offers a balance between natural and commercial spaces that residents appreciate.

U.S. News says they look at “the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality” to decide the ranking of the cities on the list.

Philadelphia ranked #13 on the list, and Trenton, NJ was listed at #20

Check out the top ten best cities to Retire in the United States

Pennsylvania Named Best State to Retire in US, According to Study was originally published on rnbphilly.com