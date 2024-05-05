Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Photos Of Every Indy 500 Winner Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

The Indy 500 winner drinking milk is a tradition that was started by one of motor sport’s early legends, Louis Meyer.

When Louis won his second Indy 500 in 1933, he randomly drank a glass of cold buttermilk in Victory Lane. His mother had told him a glass of buttermilk was the best thing to drink on a hot day. Although, thats not where the tradition sparked.

The tradition sparked in 1936 when Louis Meyer won his third Indy 500 and followed it with taking a big swig from a bottle of milk. A dairy industry executive saw the photo in the newspaper the following day and recognized the immense marketing potential.

The dairy industry executive then started to arranged for cold milk to be made available to every winner of the Indy 500.

Wilbur Shaw intervened on the milk drinking tradition in 1947, establishing the short-lived “Water from Wilbur” ceremony whereby he presented the winner with a silver cup of water. After his tragic death in 1954, the milk industry got back into the race by offering the winner a $400 bonus if they drank the milk in Victory Lane.

Currently, there is a $10,000 award paid out by the American Dairy Association of Indiana if the winner of the Indy 500 drinks milk in the victory lane.

With such an incentive, the winning drivers began to comply and has made the practice an annual fixture at the event.

Today, every driver is polled before the race on their preference of milk before the race, and they can choose from among whole, 2 percent, and skim milk. The milk for every driver is stashed away in a fridge and the winning drivers milk is presented to them on Victory Lane once they win the race.

Take a look at a blast from the past in seeing photos of every Indy 500 winner drinking milk after they won the race!

