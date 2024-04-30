Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

Four law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty yesterday (April 29). Three of the officers have been identified: Joshua Eyer, Sam Poloche, William Elliot and Thomas Weeks.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and CMPD Chief Johnny Jenning spoke after the shooting at a press conference.
“Today we lost some heroes who were out simply trying to keep our community safe,” Chief Jennings said. “A lot of the questions that need to be answered, we don’t even know what those questions are now.”
“We have to get a full understanding of why this occurred and also uphold the integrity of the investigation.”
Photos of the scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte:
1. 4 Law Enforcement Officers Killed And 5 Others Wounded In Charlotte, North CarolinaSource:Getty
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 30: The crime scene at 5525 Galway Dr. where law enforcement officers were serving a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon yesterday on April 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Four members of law enforcement, including three U.S. Marshalls, were shot and killed and four others were wounded.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 30: Flowers in memory of fallen law enforcement officers accumulate at the base of a flag pole outside the Federal Courthouse on April 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Four members of law enforcement were shot and killed the previous day while serving a warrant at a residence in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES – APRIL 29: 3 US marshals were killed and multiple officers were shot trying to arrest fugitive in east Charlotte, North Carolina, United States on April 29, 2024. CMPD says people should stay clear of the 5000 block of Galway Drive, where there is an active investigation.
