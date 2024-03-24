PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE



INDIANAPOLIS--The Pinewood Derby is returning for its 16th year at the Indiana State Museum.

“What it is is an opportunity for visitors young and old to come and race hand built miniature cars down a track at our museum,” said Carla Knapp, the director of communication at the Indiana State Museum.

It’s an event that Knapp and her staff will often refer to as the “second-greatest spectacle in racing”. Knapp says the track is two stories tall and 120 feet long. It runs from March 27-30 and then from April 3-8.

“People can bring their own cars or take one out of our collection and borrow that one for the day to race it and participate. You don’t have to be really an expert in this style of racing to enjoy it,” said Knapp.

Since the final day of the Pinewood Derby is April 8, you can enjoy an Total Solar Eclipse Celebration at the museum.

“We’re going to have it all themed out with special sun, moon, and Earth themed derby cars. Families can also snap photos in victory lane and enjoy hands-on activities inspired by racing, modes of transportation and even space travel,” said Knapp.

Pinewood Derby is included with museum admission, which is $20 for adults, $14 for kids between the ages of 3-17, and then $18 for seniors. It’s a collaboration with the Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, and admission is $7 for Scouts and their family members.

“As Hoosiers, we are very proud of our auto racing heritage and I think that’s one of the things that makes the Pinewood Derby unique because people of all ages can participate,” said Knapp.

The post Pinewood Derby Starts This Week at Indiana State Museum appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pinewood Derby Starts This Week at Indiana State Museum was originally published on wibc.com