Protecting Your Car This Winter

Published on January 20, 2024

winter weather: snow, swamp, potholes

STATEWIDE — With this winter’s frigid temperatures and recent snowfall, you are probably relying on your car to keep you warm and safe on the roads.

So, even though you have probably seen them all before, continue reading for some reminders on how to protect your car this season.

Find other tips, including ways to access your car if the doors or locks are frozen, here and here.

Keeping Your Car Running

1. Have Backup Supplies Available (antifreeze, flashlights, ice scrapers, snow brushes, tire pressure gauges)

2. Routinely Test Your Battery

3. Check Your Oil

4. Head to the Car Wash to Remove Salt

5. Get New Tires/Upgrade to Winter Tires

