R&B icons,and, are set to perform during the Women’s Empowerment Expo on Saturday, April 13 at the PNC Arena. Presented by Radio One Raleigh, the highly anticipated event features a dynamic blend of engaging seminars, curated shopping experiences, inspirational speakers, and vibrant music—delivering everything attendees have come to expect from the largest women’s gathering in the region.

This year’s event features a power packed line up with panel appearances and performances by Le’Andria Johnson and Bobbi Storm. The evening will conclude with a special concert by six-time Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, Tamia, and award-winning artist, Joe.

General admission tickets include entry to the venue along with access to all event activities. Tickets are available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 27 at 10 a.m. ET. General on sale begins Friday, December 29 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Doors: 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Empowerment Event Begins: 2:00 p.m.

Venue: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005F929D4E1BFB

More About Our Performers Below!

Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment Expo Returns April 13! was originally published on foxync.com