Recap: Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40 Gala Brought Out Jeezy, Ty Hunter And Creatives Of Color Next Up

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

You might’ve heard the new slang phrase “standing on business” in recent times — the power of social media, man! — but there’s one brand that’s already been doing that and then some for the past five decades and counting: Black Enterprise.

Since publishing its first issue back in 1970, the veteran business media model of Black Enterprise has served our community rather well for generations at this point, and is still doing their editorial duty to continue the legacy that late entrepreneur Earl G. Graves Sr. (1935 – 2020) once envisioned for our culture. Through his son, the equally business-savvy Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., the mission lives on and looks to be ascending gracefully for the foreseeable future.

We saw that firsthand last weekend at the company’s annual ’40 Under 40′ gala in New York City (December 10) to honor its class of 2023, a mixed group of Black creatives that range from sports, entertainment and science to music, media and — you guessed it! — the beat on Black biz.













RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Earl ‘Butch’ Graves, Jr.

Setting up shop at The Altman Building, a longstanding venue in the heart of Chelsea, Black Enterprise‘s 40 Under 40: Class Of 2023’ gala brought out a variety of faces from in and out of our culture. Regardless of any apparent physical differences though, one thing that was shared amongst attendees, honorees and event-throwers alike was an appreciation for how far Black media has come and an excitement for where it’s headed. Standout guests included hip-hop veteran Jeezy and celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, who while both are well over the age of 40 were there to help put the spotlight on those who did make the cut. Full list by category below:

CREATIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Quinta Brunson – Actress, Writer, and Producer

– Actress, Writer, and Producer Devale Ellis – Actor, NY Times Bestselling Author, and Podcast Host

– Actor, NY Times Bestselling Author, and Podcast Host Kiari ‘Offset’ Cephus – Grammy-Nominated Musician, Global Influencer, Philanthropist, and Fashion Icon

Ziwe – Comedian and Author of ‘Black Friend: Essays’

Ernest Dukes – Founder and CEO, The Nottingham Agency





FASHION AND BEAUTY

Winnie Harlow – Supermodel and Founder, Cay Skin

– Supermodel and Founder, Nancy Twine – Founder and CEO, Briogeo Hair Care

– Founder and CEO, Briogeo Hair Care Sergio Hudson – Fashion Designer and Founder, Sergio Hudson

– Fashion Designer and Founder, Olamide Olowe – Founder and CEO, Topicals

– Founder and CEO, Topicals Laquan Smith – Designer and Founder, Laquan Smith





SPORTS

Nicole Lynn – Agent and President of Football, Klutch Sports Group

– Agent and President of Football, Klutch Sports Group Angel Reese – NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s Basketball NCAA Championship

– NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s Basketball NCAA Championship Antonio Depina – Founder, SCOUTZ

– Founder, SCOUTZ Sanya Richards-Ross – Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder, MommiNation

– Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder, MommiNation Andre Tyler Iguodala – NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, and Investor





TECH & STEM

Aisha Bowe – Founder and CEO, STEMBoard and LINGO

– Founder and CEO, STEMBoard and LINGO Everette Taylor – CEO, Kickstarter

– CEO, Kickstarter Dasia Taylor – Scientist and Founder and CEO, VariegateHealth

Alex Wolf – Tech Philosopher

– Tech Philosopher Netta Jenkins – CEO, AeroDEI





BUSINESS

Olajuwon Cooper and Earl Cooper – Co-Founders, East Side Golf

and – Co-Founders, East Side Golf Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon – Co-Founders, SQUIRE Technologies, Inc.

and – Co-Founders, SQUIRE Technologies, Inc. Kwame Onwuachi – Chef, Author, and Restaurateur

– Chef, Author, and Restaurateur Derrick Hayes – Founder and CEO, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

– Founder and CEO, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Tarshena Armstrong – Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, General Motors





FINANCE

Rashad Bilal – Co-Founder and CEO, Earn Your Leisure

– Co-Founder and CEO, Earn Your Leisure Megan Holston -Alexander – Partner, Head of the Cultural Leadership Fund, Andreessen Horowitz

-Alexander – Partner, Head of the Cultural Leadership Fund, Andreessen Horowitz Anthony O’Neal – Speaker, Author, and Podcaster

– Speaker, Author, and Podcaster Terance “DJ Tao” Takyi – Managing Director, UBS

Mathilda Lambert – Vice President of Community and Business Development, JP Morgan Chase





MEDIA

Lindsay Peoples Wagner – Editor-in-Chief, New York Magazine’s The Cut

– Editor-in-Chief, New York Magazine’s The Cut Rachel Lindsay – Author, Attorney, Media Personality, Podcaster, and Speaker

– Author, Attorney, Media Personality, Podcaster, and Speaker Chris “Speedy” Morman – On-camera host, journalist, and executive producer

Arielle “Ari” Chambers – Women’s Sports Journalist & Advocate and Founder, HighlighHER

Jonathan Rab – Founder, Watch The Yard





POLITICAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT

Justin Pearson and Justin Jones – Tennessee State Representatives

and – Tennessee State Representatives Maxwell Frost – U.S. Representative, Florida’s 10th Congressional District

– U.S. Representative, 10th Congressional District Brandon Scott – Mayor, Baltimore

– Mayor, Maya Penn – CEO, Global Activist, Animator, and Filmmaker

– CEO, Global Activist, Animator, and Filmmaker Ambre Stanford – U.S. Head of CAA Social Impact, Creative Arts Agency (CAA)





Congratulations to all the honorees in Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40: Class of 2023! Take a look below at a photo recap of some of the event’s standout guests:

Recap: Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40 Gala Brought Out Jeezy, Ty Hunter And Creatives Of Color Next Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com