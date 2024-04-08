Red Carpet Rundown: Amber Riley Shimmies Down The 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet In A Look We Love

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 CMT Music Awards aired last night, and all eyes were glued to the event’s red carpet. With buzz around Beyoncé’s record-breaking release of “Cowboy Carter,” rumors of her possible attendance, and renewed energy about the impact of all Black creators and voices in the traditional genre, fans and onlookers waited with bated breath to see who would grace the red carpet.

Spoiler alert: Beyoncé did not attend.

However, the event brought out a mix of well-known country influencers and artists, up-and-coming entertainers, and celebrities from across musical genres. Keep scrolling to see who we spotted on the red carpet.

RELATED: Meet Tanner Adell: The Artist Who Manifested Her Way Onto Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Amber Riley’s stunning fringe moment deserves a round of applause.

Dubbed “country music’s biggest night,” the celebratory ceremony was held at Austin’s Moody Center. With Austin most known as the home of country music, the city was the perfect backdrop for the star-studded soiree.

One of our good girlfriends in our heads, Amber Riley, was one of the best-dressed of the night. The “Glee” star was in attendance as a nominee for “CMT performance of the year,” for “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” from “CMT Smashing Glass.”

Amber didn’t take home the red and black trophy, but her outfit was award-winning and worthy of applause. The actress-singer—who says she loves a good theme—wore a long-sleeved mini black bodycon dress with a deep-V neckline that showed off the girls.

Bringing all the drama to Amber’s look were light-catching sequins and tiered black fringe details that shimmered and moved as she sashayed down the red carpet. The bombshell dress is from Nicci Hou.

Styled by Icon Tips, Amber topped off her glamorous look with a slightly bumped chin-length bob, soft glam makeup, and rhinestone-studded strappy shoes. She shared the look on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes glimpse for fans. “Aaahhh! I’m at the CMT AWARDS! As @keith_lee125 always says, God is amazing!” Amber captioned her reel with a shimmy.

2024 Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 CMT Awards

Amber (and her fabulous fringe) was just one of the several Black Hollywood “IT” girls attending the Austin event. Several young Black country artists featured on “Cowboy Carter,” such as Tanner Adell and Willie Jones, slayed the carpet. GloRilla, who released a new album, “Erhhythang Erhhythang,” dazzled in white. And CBS host Gayle King also made an appearance in green sequins.

See our outfit rundown below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Amber Riley Shimmies Down The 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet In A Look We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com