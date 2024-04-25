Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities flocked to Los Angeles to catch a glimpse of the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The star-studded affair was a fashion extravaganza, with Justine Skye, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara, and many more artists showcasing their impeccable style. The vehicle and the looks were equally show-stopping, making it a night to remember.

Introducing the Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz is a luxury manufacturer that has produced some of the most elegant vehicles in the car business. One of those vehicles, the Geländewagen (better known as the G-Wagon), is a popular ride among the elite and has been a celeb favorite for years.

This stylish utility truck juxtaposes luxury and ruggedness and has significantly impacted pop culture. Many stars currently have or own one; therefore, it is no surprise that the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class truck’s premier was packed with the who’s who in Hollywood.

“The G-Class is a true legend, and we are thrilled to celebrate the highly anticipated debut of the all-electric model in Los Angeles. The G feels just as much at home here as it does in the great outdoors. Our new electric G-Class can do everything the G we know can do – and then some. It can wade deeper and – with the show-stopping G-TURN – continues to amaze. With these new capabilities and unique characteristics, the electric G-Class marks an important chapter for Mercedes-Benz as leaders in electric drive,” stated Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG and Head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach Business Units, on the company’s website.

The highly exclusive, invitation-only event was a true spectacle, featuring a guided tour of the new vehicle, a surprise performance by Travis Scott, and an additional unveiling of an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This unique experience allowed attendees to get up close and personal with the vehicle, adding to the event’s allure.

Jump in below to see which of our favorite celebs showed up to get their fix on the new electric G-wagon while serving style.

