Red Carpet Rundown: Megan Thee Stallion, ChloexHalle, Keke Palmer, And More Attend Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Clive Davis held his annual Pre-Grammy Gala on February 3, and many celebrity favorites like Megan Thee Stallion, ChloexHalle, and Victoria Monét attended the highly anticipated star-studded affair. First held in 1976, Clive’s event is the hottest ticket in town, with a guest list to die for.
The event brings together a unique mix of influencers from music and sports to politics and television. During an interview previewing the event, Clive told Billboard that potential guests start asking for invites “months in advance” and “plus ones” are usually “out of the question.”
However, what is in question (and expected) is a parade of fashion moments and over-the-top style from attendees. When going to a party with the “who’s who,” the theme is always to dress to impress. And the “Clive Party” usually occurs 24 hours before the Grammy ceremony, giving nominees, industry insiders, and influencers one more chance to slay before the big day.
There this Saturday, making their fashion presence known, were some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Clive’s 2024 party boasted attendees such as Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer, Ne-Yo, Janelle Monae, Coco Jones, Serena Williams, and Summer Walker. (Queen Beyonce and Jay-Z are rumored to have attended, but official photos have not been released.)
Red carpet style spotted was just as fabulous as the guest list itself. Black Hollywood “it girls” wore gowns and dramatic couture in black, gold, white, and silver, and men rocked their suavest suits. Luxury designers featured on the night’s carpet included Nicolas Jebran, Oude Waag, Harbison Studio, PatBo, Tony Ward, Valentino, and more.
Whew! We are less than 24 hours away from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, and our favorite celebrities are already throwing ‘fits.
See our gallery of show-stopping celebrity style from the 2024 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy soiree.
1. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion ‘hissed’ onto the red carpet and turned heads. She oozed body goals in a rust-gold slinky gown with waist cut-outs and a halter-style neckline. Her hair shined in the wavy, wet hair trend.
2. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Big Boss Keke Palmer attended the Pre-Grammy gala in a yellow lace gown that showed off her melanin skin and mommy curves. Keke styled her hair in a curly updo and wore soft glam makeup.
3. ChloexHalleSource:Getty
Halle and Chlöe Bailey walked the Clive Davis red carpet hand in hand in complementary black gowns. We love seeing the sister-sister duo hit the carpet together again! Chlöe rocked a funky corset gown while Halle continues to show off her post-pregnancy curves in a two-split, halter-style gown.
4. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
The seven-time Grammy-nominated Victoria Monét roars onto the red carpet in a white, tan, and black animal print gown. She takes a break from her usual long wavy tresses, giving the girlies a sleek ponytail style with swooped side baby hairs.
5. Busta RhymesSource:Getty
Inside the Pre-Grammy event, we see Busta Rhymes in a colorful blazer with floral details and a black button-down shirt. We are here for a well-dressed man.
6. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash poses with her forever bae Jessica Betts on the Pre-Grammy gala carpet. Niecy is donning a black sequin dress with a rosette neck detail and pearl chain.
7. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss is caught inside with her boo Todd enjoying the Pre-Grammy event. The housewife and Atlanta peach look stunning in her form-fitting white satin dress and asymmetric neckline.
8. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day wears a silver two-piece PatBo evening ensemble to the Pre-Grammy gala in Hollywood. The top’s high-neck, long-sleeves, and shoulder details make this ‘fit a fabulously fashionable choice.
9. Ne-YoSource:Getty
Ne-Yo poses on the Pre-Grammy red carpet in a sophisticated black suit with gold details. His guest matches his fly – and takes it to another level – in a sexy nude maxi dress with rhinestone fringe.
10. BabyfaceSource:Getty
The category is red for Babyface at the Clive Davis party. Get into his monochromatic moment, from his rich blazer to his red-rimmed frames.
11. MonicaSource:Getty
Monica is bringing the drama in this black ensemble on the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy carpet. Her long layered pearl necklaces and black voluminous cape steal the show.
12. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe is eating up the girlies in this custom look from Nicole and Felicia Couture. We are loving Janelle’s 3-D gold rosette bra and matching choker.
13. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones is a whole couture moment on the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy red carpet. Her dramatic white gown with its voluminous top and feather details is from Paris designer Nina Ricci. Coco’s look is styled by Jyotisha Bridges.
14. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Tennis champion and fashion icon Serena Williams plays no games on a red carpet. Here she elevates a classic black sweetheart neckline gown with exaggerated balloon metallic sleeves.
15. Mariah CareySource:Getty
Mariah Carey sparkles at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala. Pictured inside, she wears a stunning silver sequin butterfly gown and glamourous hair and makeup.
16. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker oozes “Grown Woman” as she arrives on the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy red carpet. She looks amazing in a black sheer and velvet dress with cross-body design and sexy cutouts.
17. TylaSource:Getty
Tyla is making us sweat in her tribal, jungle-style ‘fit on the Pre-Grammy red carpet. Known to show off her body and sexy attitude, Tyla is a moment.
18. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray’s nude monochromatic moment is everything. While posing on the Pre-Grammy event carpet, she wears a sheer nude dress with body-hugging ruching.
19. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice dons Rick Owens while attending – and performing at – the star-studded Pre-Grammy event. Her ensemble includes a plunging neckline and high-slit.