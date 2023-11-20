Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards

Our good sis Keke Palmer was outside this weekend. After announcing her role as host of the 2023 Soul Train Awards, the beloved entertainer and personality hit the 2023 Soul Train Awards red carpet debuting a bomb blonde look in a leather little black dress by Versace.
In a promo clip on social media, Keke rejoined about the hosting honor. “BET asked your girl to host this year’s Soul Train Awards. And you know it’s about to be lit, grown, sexy, and real cute or whatever.” She continued, “Unlike any other because I’m doing it my way. And I’m doing it from my fabulous big ole house in the Hollywood Hills. So while the guest list is exclusive, I’m letting the cameras in to help me celebrate the most soulful party of the year.”
The announcement came with instructions. “Get your Keke-tinis ready and turn up with me on Sunday.”
2023 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet
Keke wasn’t the only celeb slaying on the carpet. Janelle Monae, who was honored with the Spirit Of Soul award, showed out in a color patchwork gown by Christopher John Rogers. Tamar Braxton served in a long black gown with a train. Muni Long looked like a goddess in a draped Tukie gown. And the men also represented. From Nick Cannon to T-Pain, and Ray J, the fellas showed up in their best suits Pain also received the Legend award.
In other Keke Palmers news, her personal life was recently thrust into the headlines after she filed for temporary sole custody of her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. Keke’s request was made public, revealing the actress and stylista had been suffering physical abuse at the hands of her child’s father Darius Jackson. Despite all the drama going on in her life, Keke isn’t missing a beat, hosting the 2023 Soul Train Awards.
The 2023 Soul Train Awards airs November 26 at 8pm on BET.
1. 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Keke Palmer looked radiant in an ash blonde wig and little black dress by Versace.
2. Coco JonesSource:Getty
“Best New Artist” Grammy nominee Coco Jones had her melanin on display in this caramel one-shoulder latex gown by Jean Louis Sabaji.
3. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe accepted the Spirit of Soul Award wearing a color patch gown by Christopher John Rogers.
4. SerayahSource:Getty
Serayah served a look in this satin and lace dress.
5. Novi BrownSource:Getty
Novi Brown looked statuesque in a red gown and billowing fro.
6. Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty
Tamar Braxton took a break from her “Love & War” tour to hit the red carpet in this dramatic black strapless gown.
7. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long was stunning in a metallic goddess gown by Tukie.
8. Nick CannonSource:Getty
Nick Cannon was dapper in a brown suit and white shoes.
9. T-PainSource:Getty
T-Pain was a standout in a red and black suit and locs pulled into a neat ponytail.
10. Ray JSource:Getty
Ray J hit the carpet in a navy blue suit.