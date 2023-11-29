Red Carpet Rundown: The Festive Fashion At The ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Red Carpet

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Eddie Murphy,, Chloe Bailey, and more hit the red carpet at Prime Video’sworld premiere serving fashionable family fun.

Murphy and Ross star in the new holiday flick that hits streaming services on December 1. Murphy plays the role of an ambitious father, who just wants to win his neighborhood light contest, but unknowingly signs his soul away to a diabolical elf played by Jillian Bell. The elf casts a magic spell that brings the “12 Days of Christmas” to life, and wreaks havoc on the town.

Ross co-stars in the light-hearted comedy filled with comedic appearances by DC Young Fly, Robin Thede, and Danielle Pinnock. While on the carpet, Ross revealed some fun details about the laughs that ensued on set while filming. “It was very seasonal. It was the time period when it snowed in LA. So it was perfect. We were very much in the Christmas spirit. What a cast. We were laughing a lot. It was fantastic,” Ross said describing set life. She called the opportunity to work with Eddie Murphy, “a dream come true.”

Bailey, who created a song for the opening and closing of the movie, said this about being asked by the director to add her voice to the film. “It was amazing to do two of my favorite covers,” she said beaming as she stunned in a head-turning hooded gown. “It means so much to me,” she added.

Eddie Murphy revealed he took on the role of Chris because he had never done a holiday film before and loved the idea of being able to bring his family to the carpet. “That’s what made me want to do it. It was unique.”

Candy Cane Lane reunites director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 classic Boomerang.

