Rest In Peace: Daunte Wright Is Laid To Rest After Moving Funeral In Minneapolis

The funeral for Daunte Wright, one of the most recent victims of preventable police violence against unarmed Black people, was held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries featured emotional addresses from members of Wright’s family as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a moving eulogy.

The homegoing service came one day after a public viewing attracted hundreds of mourners at a church located not too far from the location in Brooklyn Center where Wright, a 20-year-old father of one, was gunned down following a traffic stop predicated on the decidedly nonviolent offenses of driving with expired tags and having too many air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.

The funeral united the family members of past victims of police violence, including relatives of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Oscar Grant and Jamar Clark. One portion of the funeral included a moving trumpet performance by jazz musician Keyon Harrold Sr., whose son was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone late last year in New York City in a viral moment that luckily did not end in any violence.

Wright’s shooting on April 11 came ahead of closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who on Tuesday was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. It was soon reported that Kim Potter, the officer who killed Wright, claims she mistook her gun for the Taser she said she meant to deploy instead of lethal force with her service weapon.

The combination of the anxiety ahead of the jury deliberating, the news of yet another unarmed Black man being killed by a police officer in Minnesota and a police officer’s admitted, if not inexplicable, deadly incompetence helped renew ongoing protests in the area as well as around the country demanding justice and accountability.

Wright’s aunt scoffed during a press conference last week at the second-degree manslaughter charges against Potter, who would face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty.

“The highest accountability? I know the highest is going to be being judged by God. But can we get a conviction? Can we get something? Manslaughter!” Naisha Wright exclaimed while holding up side-by-side photos of a gun and a Taser.

Thursday’s funeral should hopefully allow Wright’s family to have some semblance of closure as their legal journey for justice just gets underway.

