17 Top Resurrection Sunday Songs

With the lyrics “Why do you cry? He has risen. Why are you weeping? He’s not dead” reminding us Resurrection Sunday is a day to celebrate and not to be sad. This song is from Kirk Franklin’s “The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin” Album.

“Easter” – Travis Greene feat. Todd Dulaney singing the chorus: “He Paid it All All to Jesus I owe Sin left a Stain He Washed it as snow When I could not pay He covered for it Hallelujah To the One who paid it All”

8. “Celebrate (He Lives)” by Fred Hammond

Fred Hammons sings this chorus to let us know he lives!

“Everybody lift your hands if you know that Jesus is worthy Open up and give him praise let’s do it in a hurry If you love him let’s glorify in the song and in the dance You know the savior lives come on and lift up your hands To understand just why we praise let me tell you how it all went down The news spread so very fast people came from miles around This would be the day Christ would be crucified He took his last breath he hung his head and he died They took my savior down from off that rugged cross They laid him in a tomb it seemed all hope was truly lost But the third day came along and broke the rhythm of life The stone was rolled away an angel proudly proclaimed”