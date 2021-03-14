HomeObituaries

RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ’s ‘Marvelous’ Career

Posted March 14, 2021

Marvin Hagler Being Carried by Friends After Winning Match

Source: Bettmann / Getty


Tributes and condolences were pouring in after learning of the untimely death of “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, the legendary boxer who died on Saturday at the age of 66. Hagler’s wife said in a Facebook post that he “passed away unexpectedly at his home” in New Hampshire but did not disclose the cause of his death.

While Hagler left his mark on the world at large, the boxing community, in particular, was mourning his death while also celebrating by recognizing all of his amazing accomplishments during his legendary life and career that spanned 14 impressive years.

In that time period, Hagler, a middleweight, lost just two times and scored 53 knockouts and amassing 62 wins.

MORE: Thomas Hearns Says Marvin Hagler Was ‘In ICU Fighting The After Effects Of The Vaccine’

But even if you were unfamiliar with the fine-tunings of boxing, chances are you knew who Hagler was, what with his signature bald head and unmatched bravado that was more times than not backed up and then some in the ring and in popular culture at large.

Hagler took part in some of the sport’s most iconic matches of all time, including his fights against fellow boxing legends Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy “Hit Man” Hearns, the latter of which is considered the “Marvelous” one’s greatest performance in the ring.

Hagler beat Hearns by TKO in the third round of their legendary fight in 1985.

After the match, Hagler described his motivation: “Tommy’s a good fighter, but he’s cocky. I had something for him.”

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954 before going on to grow up in Brockton, Massachusetts, Hagler ultimately became a sports legend in Boston, not an easy task considering the significant athletic history in that city.

Hagler went pro at the age of 18 after winning the national Amateur Athletic Union tournament in the 165-pound class and spent most of the 1970s working his way up until he got a shot at the belt in 1980 when he became middleweight champion after beating then-champion Alan Minter. It took just seven minutes and 45 seconds for Hagler to turn Minter’s face into “a mess” with “blood streaming,” the Guardian recalled.

But that fight in London has also been remembered as “one of boxing’s lowest moments” since the British fans didn’t take kindly to a Black man beating up a white man.

Regardless of the racism, that championship moment paved the way for Hagler to go on to defend his title 12 times before he famously lost to Leonard in a split decision in 1987.

Hagler announced his retirement from boxing the following year but remained a celebrated figure in the sport, culminating in his induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Keep reading to find some of the most iconic images of Hagler during his legendary career.

RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ’s ‘Marvelous’ Career  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Hagler-Seales Middleweight Fight

Hagler-Seales Middleweight Fight Source:Getty

Top ranked middleweight contender Marvin Hagler sends Sugar Ray Seales to the canvas for the third time winning the fight 80 seconds into the 1st round at Boston Garden in 1974.

2. Hagler Vs. Obelmejias At Boston Garden

Hagler Vs. Obelmejias At Boston Garden Source:Getty

Marvin Hagler knocks down opponent Fulgencio Obelmejias during the sixth round of a match at the Boston Garden in Boston on Jan. 17, 1981. Hagler won the match against Obelmejias in the eighth round.

3. ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler And William ‘Caveman’ Lee Boxing At Bally’s Park Place

'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler And William 'Caveman' Lee Boxing At Bally's Park Place Source:Getty

Hagler leaves William ‘Caveman’ Lee on the canvas during their fight at Bally’s Park Place in Atlantic City on March 7, 1982.

4. Ring Magazine Cover – Marvin Hagler

Ring Magazine Cover - Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

Marvin Hagler on the cover of Ring Magazine in 1981.

5. Marvin Hagler v Fulgencio Obelmejias

Marvin Hagler v Fulgencio Obelmejias Source:Getty

Hagler celebrates after beating Fulgencio Obelmejias at Boston Garden on January 17, 1981, in Boston. Hagler won the WBC middleweight title and the WBA World middleweight title.

6. Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Marvelous Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

Hagler out training in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1981.

7. Marvin Hagler Receives Key to the City

Marvin Hagler Receives Key to the City Source:Getty

Marvin Hagler, boxing’s new middleweight champion, shows his then-wife Bertha the ‘key to the city’ of his hometown, Brockton, Massachusetts, in 1980.

8. Marvin Hagler v Alan Minter

Marvin Hagler v Alan Minter Source:Getty

Hagler raises his arms in victory after beating Alan Minter at Wembley Arena in London on Sept. 27, 1980. He won the WBC middleweight title and WBA World middleweight title by a TKO.

9. Marvin Hagler

Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

Hagler holds up his World Championship WBA WBC middleweight title belt.

10. Hagler Wins

Hagler Wins Source:Getty

Hagler is shown rejoicing after his fight against Alan Minter was stopped in the third round.

11. Marvelous Marvin

Marvelous Marvin Source:Getty

Then-New England and National 1973 AAU middleweight champion Marvin Hagler sharpens the reflexes while training in 1973.

12. Marvin Hagler v Wilford Scypion

Marvin Hagler v Wilford Scypion Source:Getty

Hagler walks to his corner after knocking out Wilford Scypion during their fight at the Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 27, 1983. Hagler won the IBF middleweight title by a KO in the 4th round.

13. Hagler vs Roberto Durán

Hagler vs Roberto Durán Source:Getty

Roberto Durán boxes ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler at Caesars Palace on Nov. 10, 1983. Hagler won a unanimous 15-round decision.

14. Marvin Hagler v Juan Domingo Roldan

Marvin Hagler v Juan Domingo Roldan Source:Getty

Hagler looks on as Juan Domingo Roldan sits on the canvas after being knocked down during the fight at Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 30, 1984. He won the WBC middleweight title, WBA World middleweight title and the IBF middleweight title.

15. Marvin Hagler v Mustafa Hamsho

Marvin Hagler v Mustafa Hamsho Source:Getty

Hagler moves in the ring after knocking out Mustafa Hamsho during the fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 19, 1984.

16. Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler

Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns and Marvin Hagler pose for a photo promoting their fight in 1985.

17. Thomas Hearns Vs. Marvin Hagler

Thomas Hearns Vs. Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

A referee rushes to make a call after Hagler knocked down Hearnsduring their fight at Caesars Palace in Paradise, Nevada, on April 15, 1985.

18. John Mugabi v Marvin Hagler

John Mugabi v Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

Hagler lands a blow to the head of John Mugabi during the Middleweight WBC/WBA/IBF title fight on March 10, 1986, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hagler won the fight by KO in the 11th round.

19. Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live Source:Getty

Robert Smigel as a reporter, Robert Downey Jr. as weigher and Marvelous Marvin Hagler during the ‘Mike “The Menace” Hall ‘ skit on May 17, 1986.

20. Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard Press Conference

Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard Press Conference Source:Getty

Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard pose during a press conference to promote their fight in 1986.

21. Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler

Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

A general view of the ring outside during the fight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler on April 6, 1987.

22. Hagler vs. Leonard

Hagler vs. Leonard Source:Getty

Sugar Ray Leonard battles Marvin Hagler during a middleweight bout at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987. Leonard won the fight in a 12 round decision.

23. Nelson Mandela Joking with Boxer Marvin Hagler

Nelson Mandela Joking with Boxer Marvin Hagler Source:Getty

President Nelson Mandela pretends to spar with boxer Marvin Hagler at home in Cape Town in 1997.

24. The Champ Is Here

The Champ Is Here Source:Getty

Marvin Hagler on the cover of Ring Magazine in 1980.

25. Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Gala

Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Gala Source:Getty

Hagler waves to the audience as he is inducted during the third annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Aug. 8, 2015.

