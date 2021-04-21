HomeCelebrity News

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

Posted April 21, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

makhia bryant

Source: Paula Bryant / facebook


Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time it’s a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio teen named Ma’Khia Bryant.

Officers received a call about an altercation and someone having a knife.  Officers responded to the call and saw a young lady, said to be Bryant, that they believed to be holding a knife actively engaging the other females.  Family members have said that Bryant was defending herself.  Regardless a young girl lost her life.

Many already have strong feels about this tragedy and took to social media to express themselves including celebrities and notable figures.

RELATED STORY: Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Bernice King

2. Nicey Nash

3. Justin Timberlake

4. Derrick Johnson

5. Brittney Cooper

6. Kehlani

7. Senator Sherrod Brown

8. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

9. The Game

10. Roland Martin

11. Jada Pinkett Smith

12. Kathy Griffin

Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close