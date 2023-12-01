PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

YSL Records.

Young Thug’s name has been in the news for quite some time now as he is still on trial for allegedly running a violent street gang through his record label,

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022, charged on two counts: conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and criminal street gang activity.

RELATED: The Young Thug RICO Trial: A Timeline Of Events In The Case

Young Thug made a court appearance recently and it was clear he has been eating good. A side by side photograph surfaced of Young Thug before and during trial in which you can visibly see the weight gain.

See what social media is saying about Young Thug’s weight gain below!

RELATED: Judge Rules Young Thug’s Lyrics Can Be Used in YSL Trial

RELATED: YSL For Life: Top 10 Songs Featuring Young Thug

RELATED: Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]

Social Media Reacts to Young Thug Looking Chubby in Court was originally published on wrnbhd2.com