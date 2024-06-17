PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The 77th Tony Awards were a dazzling display of talent, celebration, and, of course, high fashion. This year, we witnessed an array of stunning looks that were both timeless and trendsetting. This year’s Tony Awards showcased several prominent fashion trends that are sure to influence the season’s blue carpet looks:

Metallic Glam: Shimmering metallic fabrics and embellishments took center stage, adding a futuristic and glamorous touch to many ensembles.

Elegant Silhouettes: Timeless, elegant silhouettes dominated the red carpet, with many celebrities opting for classic cuts and refined detailing.

Dramatic Elements: From voluminous skirts to bold structural elements, drama was a key theme, making for unforgettable fashion moments.

The 77th Tony Awards were not just a celebration of theatrical talent but also a showcase of stunning fashion. From metallic glam to elegant silhouettes and dramatic elements, this year’s red carpet was a feast for the eyes. From Angelina Joie, Alicia Keys, to Billy Porter; these standout looks and prominent trends will undoubtedly inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most memorable fashion moments of the night, highlighting the celebrities who truly stole the show, and the designers behind their jaw-dropping ensembles.

The post Some of the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 77th Tony Awards appeared first on Black America Web.

