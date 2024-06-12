Listen Live
State Police Need Your Help to ID Suspect in Harassment Case

Published on June 12, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)


FISHERS, Ind. — State Police are looking for a man who may have harassed two teenage girls last year, and they need your help.

Officers believe their suspect harassed the girls in Fishers last September, near 116th Street and Olio Road. Specific details about this incident were not provided.

Image of Wanted Fishers Harassment Suspect

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP


They now say they have “exhausted investigative identification options,” but they have not been able to identify the man. Continue scrolling to see more images of him.

If you know anything about this, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477, or submit a tip online at CrimeTips.org.

1. Suspect Image #1

Suspect Image #1 Source:ISP

2. Suspect Image #2

Suspect Image #2 Source:ISP
