State Police Need Your Help to ID Suspect in Harassment Case

FISHERS, Ind. — State Police are looking for a man who may have harassed two teenage girls last year, and they need your help.

Officers believe their suspect harassed the girls in Fishers last September, near 116th Street and Olio Road. Specific details about this incident were not provided.

They now say they have “exhausted investigative identification options,” but they have not been able to identify the man. Continue scrolling to see more images of him.

If you know anything about this, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477, or submit a tip online at CrimeTips.org.

