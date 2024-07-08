Listen Live
Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024

Published on July 8, 2024

Essence Fest fashion

Source: Ryen Cooper / Ryen Cooper 

For fashion lovers, Essence Fest is the perfect opportunity to show off your individual style. Black people never miss an opportunity to pop out and show n****s, and the 3-day festival was no exception. 

During the day, Essence Fest celebrates the best in Black talent, film, music, fashion, beauty, and more at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Most attendees opt for relaxed looks that emphasize their personal style through hair, accessories, and clothing. If the plan is to absorb all the festival has to offer, prioritizing comfort is critical. The space is the 6th largest convention center in the nation, boasting 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space. In other words, prepare to get your steps as you roam from one end to the other. 

Outside of the convention center, swanky brunches and dinners hosted by brands encourage attendees to put on their good shoes and Sunday best and flex their stylish threads. Because there are a wide range of events at your fingertips, there are tons of opportunities to “put that sh*t on” and make a fashion statement.

This year, folks showed up and showed out for Essence Fest’s 30th anniversary. It’s as if a silent bat single went out to Black people across the nation, encouraging them to do the most.

And the most was done.

Essence Fest hair style and beauty

Source: Marsha B / Marsha B

We spotted some of the flyest looks to ever hit the south, leaving us screaming with admiration. Whether they made the convention center their runway or took brunching to the next level, here are some of our favorite ensembles from the 2024 Essence Festival.

The Best Fashion Looks From Essence Fest 2024

Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

This beauty channeled her inner baby doll in a cream and black dress that fell off her shoulders, and platform sandals.

2. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Marsha B

This Essence Fest attendee donned a classic look outside of the convention center. She paired off-white wrap pants with a purple crop top, but her braided ninja bun stole the show.

3. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Marsha B

From her graphic dress to the “BAPS” inspired updo, this baddie kept us staring!

4. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Marsha B

This Essence Fest attendee had people asking her for pictures all over the convention center. She definitely hopped on our radar between her orange dress, platform heels, socks combo, and the doggy purse.

5. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

This beauty mastered a classic look in an olive green dress, partnered with tan sandals that matched her sunglasses.

6. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

Black women in pink will forever be a vibe. This beauty slayed in an airy hot pink two-piece, paired with silver loafers.

7. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Marsha B

This Essence Fest attendee donned a fun ensemble that could easily work as a day-to-night look. She partnered a blue, tiered ombre dress with a pair of ripped jeans and flats.

8. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

You can never go wrong in brown, and this beauty delivered the proof during Essence Fest. She looked stylish in a brown off-the-shoulder dress that featured ruching down the middle. 

9. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

Now THIS is how you do white! Asha took a break from her colorful wardrobe to slay this all white look.

10. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

In case you needed more proof to why Black women should almost always wear brown, here’s this gorgeous lady in a sexy slip dress.

11. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Marsha B

This ensemble was so fly, and the picture doesn’t do it justice. From her vibrant color-blocked dress to her chic Bantu Knots, this Essence Fest attendee oozed style.

12. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Marsha B

I love a good wide leg pants moment, and this beauty slayed the look. She looked comfortable yet stylish in a pair of stonewashed pants, paired with a white crop top.

13. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

The girls didn’t come to play, and neither did the fellas. Casey served looks all 3 days of the festival, but his knee-high boots and tailored shorts combo was my favorite.

14. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

A psalm in the Black Bible says, “When five or more people of color are gathered, someone must host an all-white party.” This weekend, Nola hosted a slew of all-white parties, and attendees did not disappoint.

 
This beauty looked radiant in a white dress that featured a plunging neckline.

15. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

This Essence Fest attendee was glowing in an adorable white mini dress that she accessorized with white frames.

16. Essence Fest Fashion

Essence Fest Fashion Source:Ryen Cooper

Kela Walker kept it cool, chic and simple in an olive green bustier, partnered with a matching skirt. 

