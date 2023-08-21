Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Usain Bolt, 37

Kelis, 44

Loretta Devine, 74

Melvin Van Peebles, would have been 91 (passed in 2021)

Warryn Campbell, 48

Clarence Williams III would have been 84 (Died this past 2021. Played Prince father in Purple Rain, Deep Cover, Mod Squad)

Wilt Chamberlin would have been 87 (Died in 1999)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ California Storms, Trump, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. California Set to Make Meteorological History…Again Source:Getty California Set to Make Meteorological History…Again What You Need to Know: Hilary, once a Category 4 hurricane as it chugged through the Pacific Ocean, was downgraded before it made land along Baja California in Mexico Sunday afternoon. Adding insult to injury, an earthquake registering 5.0, hit, affecting southern California just as it was preparing for the arrival of the storm. Friday and Saturday, as residents of southern California were filling bags of sand to prevent flooding of their homes, their next stops were expected to be grocery stores to stock up on provisions needed in the event that Hilary does the damage that meteorologists are predicting, with high winds strong enough to bring down power lines.

2. Update on Fulton County Indictments Source:Getty Update on Fulton County Indictments What You Need to Know: Some political observers are going over the fourth and latest 41-count, 98-page indictment that was announced one week ago, in which Donald John Trump and 18 others were charged with felony racketeering, forgery and numerous conspiracy actions in an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Not only is there intrigue about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s use of racketeering charges in this indictment, people are also looking at the facility where all 19 of the indicted, including a former president, must turn themselves in by Friday, August 25. Donald Trump’s lawyers announced their client plans to turn himself in Thursday. The Fulton County Prison is described as one of the most scandalous institutions in the country.

3. A 2-Minute Walk After Eating Can Improve Blood Sugar Source:na A 2-Minute Walk After Eating Can Improve Blood Sugar What You Need to Know: There are numerous benefits to walking. It makes you feel good, and a nice walk can improve your health. However, did you know a quick stroll can reduce your blood sugar? According to a 2022 study in Sports Medicine, a two-minute walk after a meal will do the trick. In addition, standing up after a meal can help, but not as much as walking. “Intermittent standing breaks throughout the day and after meals reduced glucose on average by 9.51% compared to prolonged sitting. However, intermittent light-intensity walking throughout the day saw a greater glucose reduction by an average of 17.01% compared to prolonged sitting,” Aidan Buffey, a doctoral student in the physical education and sport sciences department at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

4. White Man Goes on Racist Rant During Road Rage Incident Source:Getty White Man Goes on Racist Rant During Road Rage Incident WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: A 56-second video posted on X (formerly Twitter) of a White man yelling and hurling racial slurs at a Black man in what appears to be a road rage incident has gone viral. The unidentified White man is wearing a gray work shirt and backward cap as he approached the Black man’s window at a freeway exit in an Atlanta, Georgia suburb. The Black man instantly tries to make out what company the man works for. “Greenway?… What does that say on your shirt?” said the Black man from inside his car while his window is rolled up. “What does it matter what I say on my shirt,” the White man responded outside of the window. “What does it say on my shirt? It says f**k you.” The video garnered about 654,000 views since August 17. Some people commended how the driver reacted, while others said they would’ve fought back.