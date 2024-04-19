Candace Parker, 38

Remembering:

Guru (1961-2010)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Financial Woes of FBI Agents & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Kennedy Kinfolk Not Supporting Their Own Source:Getty Kennedy Kinfolk Not Supporting Their Own What You Need to Know: Despite a strong and famous family bond, members of the Kennedy family met in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon to endorse the presidential candidacy, not of one of their own, Robert Kennedy, Jr., but that of Joe Biden. Over a dozen of Bobby Jr.’s family, including sister, Kerry, and nephews and nieces, threw their support to the current President. CNN noted, “The broader Kennedy family has mostly shunned RFK Jr.’s campaign, calling it ‘dangerous,’ even as the candidate himself looks to capitalize on his last name and family history.” Most of Kennedy’s 10 siblings, the children of late Senator Robert Kennedy, Sr. and Ethel Kennedy, said they were there to support Joe Biden who most closely represents the values of their late father. Describing the high stakes of the current presidential campaign, Kerry Kennedy told supporters that the future of the country’s democracy depends on the outcome of the November election.

2. Crime Doesn’t Pay, And Neither Do the Feds? Source:Getty Crime Doesn’t Pay, And Neither Do the Feds? WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In bustling cities across the United States, many FBI agents face a harsh reality: soaring housing costs make it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. According to the bureau and Justice Department officials, this financial strain forces agents to endure hours-long commutes or even share living spaces with multiple colleagues. A survey conducted last year revealed that more than two-thirds of agents residing in these cities need help managing their finances on their current salaries. The Agents Association advocates for a housing allowance to address this issue and supports agents struggling with steep rents or mortgages. They are proposing a $165 million pilot program in the Justice Department’s 2025 budget to alleviate agents’ financial burden in cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

3. What Black Women Need to Know About Herpes Source:Getty What Black Women Need to Know About Herpes What You Need to Know: It’s no secret that the sexually transmitted infection herpes has been in the news a lot lately. But what’s also been swirling on the Internet are a lot of misinformation and myths about what herpes actually is, how its transmitted and what puts you at risk. So let us break it all down for you. What is herpes? It’s a common viral infection causes by two different but similar viruses: Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2).

4. Supreme Court Allows Ban for Transgender Treatment for Minors Source:Getty Supreme Court Allows Ban for Transgender Treatment for Minors WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: According to the New York Times, the Supreme Court has allowed a ban in Idaho to be enforced on gender affirming treatment for minors. The Idaho law, passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, makes it a felony for doctors to provide transgender medical care for minors, including hormone treatment. The law, the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, makes it a crime for medical providers to offer medical care to transgender teenagers. This law bans puberty blockers, hormone-related therapy and certain surgeries. Idaho doctors who prescribe these treatments to transgender youth could face up to 10 years in prison.

This would not affect the two transgender teens who sued the state. At least 20 Republican led states, including Idaho, have enacted legislation that limits access for gender transition care for minors.