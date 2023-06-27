Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’Who is Will Hurd? Black Music Month Senator Gets Ripped

H.E.R., 26

Khloe Kardashian, 39

Vera Wang, 74 (Designer)

Joseph Sikora, 47 (Tommy on Power shows)

Tobey Maguire, 48 (Spiderman)

REMEMBERING

Paul Laurence Dunbar (Poet who died in 1906)

1. Who is Will Hurd? Source:Getty 1. Who is Will Hurd? What You Need to Know: Make room for one more in the Republican presidential primary. The field is expanding as former U.S. Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX) announced his candidacy last week. The three-term moderate Republican represented a primarily Hispanic district that stretches over 500 miles along the Texas-Mexico border from El Paso to San Antonio. During Hurd’s final term, the San Antonio native was the only Black Republican in the U.S. House. This primary season, he joins a growing group of candidates of color, including Senator Tim Scott (SC), radio host Larry Elder and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley.

2. The History of Black Music Month Source:Radio One Digital The History of Black Music Month WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: June is African American Music Appreciation Month! “Black Music Month” was created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979. The first official presidential proclamation recognizing Black music month was not signed until 2000 by President Bill Clinton. This signing came after Dyana Williams, a renowned journalist and community activist, successfully lobbied for Black Music Month to be recognized by the U.S. government. In 2009, President Barack Obama renamed Black Music Month to African-American Music Appreciation Month.

3. Prioritizing Men’s Health: An Essential Checklist for Every Age Source:Getty Prioritizing Men’s Health: An Essential Checklist for Every Age What You Need to Know: Taking charge of your health is a responsibility that should never be overlooked, regardless of your gender. However, men, including African American men, often tend to neglect regular health check-ups, which can result in delayed detection and treatment of potential health issues. To help men, especially African American men, prioritize their well-being, Black Health Matters present the Men’s Health Checklist. While it is important for each individual to be cognizant of their family history and personal issues, this comprehensive guide outlines the essential screenings and exams that men should consider at different stages of life, ensuring proactive health management and improved quality of life.

4. Senator Gets Ripped on Social Media For Juneteenth Post Source:Getty Senator Gets Ripped on Social Media For Juneteenth Post WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Senator and former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was mocked on Twitter after making a post celebrating Juneteenth and “Black lives.” The post read, “Happy Juneteenth! Today we celebrate emancipation + reflect on the long shadow of systemic racism in America,” and triggered a flood of replies that reminded the Pennsylvania Democrat he once pulled a shotgun on an unarmed Black jogger in 2013. “John Fetterman chased down an innocent unarmed Black man,” read a graphic shared by Spencer Brown, a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which included an image of the senator wearing his trademark hoodie.