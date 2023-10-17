Listen Live
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Recap!

Published on October 17, 2023

15th Annual Spirit of Praise RECAP

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise was a night of inspiration, joy, relief, comfort, praise and of course the Holy Spirit! Your favorite artists were definitely in the building with performances by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Brandon Camphor & One Way, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, and Otis Kemp!

Checkout More Photos From Each Artist Here:

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Smokie Norful Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Le’Andria Johnson Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Tim Bowman Jr. Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Lena Byrd Miles Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Brandon Camphor & One Way Perform Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Marcus Jordan Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Otis Kemp Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Continue scrolling below for a full recap of the show…

Take A Look At The Meet&Greet Photos:

15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Smokie Norful [Photos]

15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Tim Bowman Jr. [Photos]

15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Lena Byrd Miles [Photos]

15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Brandon Camphor & One Way [Photos]

1. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Cheryl & Ronnette at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le'Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

DJ Soul at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

DJ Soul at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le'Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Source:@praise1041

4. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

5. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

6. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

7. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

8. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

Smokie Norful

10. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

11. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

12. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

Lena Byrd Miles

Source:@praise1041

14. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

Otis Kemp

16. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

Marus Jordan

Source:@praise1041

18. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

19. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

20. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

21. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

22. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

23. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

24. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

25. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

26. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

27. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

28. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

29. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

30. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

31. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

32. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

33. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

34. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

Le'Andria Johnson

Source:@praise1041

36. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

37. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way

38. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

39. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

40. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

41. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

Tim Bowman Jr

43. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way smokie norful,le’andria johnson,photos,marcus jordan,meet & greet,sop,spirit of praise,tim bowman jr.,lena byrd miles,otis kemp,brandon camphor & one way,tasha cobbs-leonard

44. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

45. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

46. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

47. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

Brandon Camphor & One Way

49. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way smokie norful,le’andria johnson,photos,marcus jordan,meet & greet,sop,spirit of praise,tim bowman jr.,lena byrd miles,otis kemp,brandon camphor & one way,tasha cobbs-leonard

50. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

15th Annual Spirit of Praise With Tasha Cobbs-leonard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Marcus Jordan, Smokie Norful, Otis Kemp, Brandon Camphor & One Way 

51. “We Loved Everything!”

