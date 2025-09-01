Listen Live
Local

The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers: Runners Up to Remember

Published on September 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

In sports, you often hear the phrase “To the victor goes the spoils.” This year in the NBA, the spoils went to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But what about the team they played…the Indiana Pacers? In this special, you’ll hear about how the 2024-25 Indiana Pacers went on a postseason run that garnered respect around the globe for a multitude of reasons. It’s a story that features buzzer beaters, heroics, resilience, and another example of how basketball is more than just a game to Hoosiers. It’s a story of adversity, resilience, and a state’s unbridled passion for the Blue and Gold.

The 2024-25 Indiana Pacers: Runners Up to Remember  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates get fired up before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates get fired up before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder Source:Getty

2. Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin

Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin Source:Getty

3. Yes ‘Cers became a battle cry for the fans and the team

Yes 'Cers became a battle cry for the fans and the team Source:Getty

4. Tyrese Haliburton has successful surgery on his torn achilles

Tyrese Haliburton has successful surgery on his torn achilles Source:@TyHaliburton22

5. Pacer fans gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000

Pacer fans gather outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse to celebrate their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2000 Source:WIBC Radio

6. TJ McConnell enjoys Interacting with the crowd as the Pacers throttle the Cleveland Cavaliers

TJ McConnell enjoys Interacting with the crowd as the Pacers throttle the Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Indiana Pacers

7. Pacer fans celebrate a playoff win

Pacer fans celebrate a playoff win Source:WIBC Radio

8. Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Source:Getty
More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close