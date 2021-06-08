HomeGet Up Erica

The Bulletin: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball, Tyler Perry Announces The Return Of Madea & More

Posted 15 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Thought Madea’s Funeral was the end? Nope! Tyler Perry says she’s coming to Netflix in a funny Instagram post needed on this rainy week. Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music also provided some entertainment this past week when they were recorded settling a dispute of song lyrics and Grammys over a game of basketball.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This past week, we were happy to see new music from Tamela Mann and learn that Todd Dulaney is releasing a new album called Anthems & Glory on June 11.

 

Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!

SEE ALSO: It’s Official… Bri Babineaux And Husband Expecting A Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney & Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 [VIDEO]

The Bulletin: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball, Tyler Perry Announces The Return Of Madea & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball

Source:Instagram

Boys will be boys! Grammy winners Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music play a friendly, but competitive, game of  basketball when they need help making a decision. 

2. Todd Dulaney Announces Upcoming Album, ‘Anthems & Glory’

Source:Instagram

New music from Todd Dulaney is on the way!

3. Willie Moore Jr.’s Son Graduates Kindergarten

Congrats are in order for Willie Moore Jr.’s mini-me: “Class of 2033 is set. Today my little Princeton William Moore graduated kindergarten. FIRST GRADE HERE WE COME! Time is flying and I’m overwhelmed with joy. Son I’m sooooo proud of you.”

4. Lecrae Sits Down For Dinner With The Evans Family!

Source:Instagram

Sunday dinner with Pastor Tony Evans and family looked lit!

5. Tamela Mann Releases New Single Called “Help Me”

Source:Instagram

Back life she never left! Tamela Mann took us to church with this one… 

6. Tyler Perry Announces The Return Of Madea

Source:Instagram

Thought Madea’s Funeral was the end? Nope! Tyler Perry says she’s coming to Netflix!

7. Jekalyn Carr Shares Baby Photo

Source:Instagram

Reminiscing on planted seeds, Jekalyn Carr shared a photo of herself a newborn. She said: 

“When you think about a seed, although it is planted, it still takes time to blossom into what it’s supposed to become. The seeds you’ve planted into your children are doing what they are supposed to do. It just takes time for it to be revealed. I am the product of MANY seeds my parents have sown, from birth. They didn’t always know the when’s & how’s, but they knew to trust God! Plant the seeds! Trust God! And, at the right time, they will blossom into the fullness of their potential!”

Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close