The Bulletin: Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear, Tim & Brelyn Bowman’s Baby Boy Gets Baptized + More

Busy week for some of our gospel favorites…
Tasha Cobbs Leonard launched a plus-size swimwear collection under her Curve Athletics line, and Erica Campbell hit the bleachers to attend her niece’s basketball game. Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn’s baby boy turned 1 year old this past week and to celebrate, they got him dedicated.
A few other inspirational celebs took to social media this past week to celebrate their ups: Pastor Jamal Bryant turned 50-years-old and Kierra Sheard took new family photos with her husband, Jordan Kelly.
Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!
Tasha Cobbs Launches Plus-Size Swimwear
Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s plus-size athletic wear line, @curve_athletics, dropped a new swimwear collection. Sizes L-3X (12-24) are available at available at curveathletics.com!
Erica Campbell Attends Niece's Basketball Game
Talent obviously runs in the Campbell/Atkins family!
Tim & Brelyn Bowman's Baby Boy Gets Baptized
Tim and Brelyn Bowman’s baby boy turned 1 year old this past week and got dedicated!
Kierra Sheard Take New Family Photos
Kierra Sheard-Kelly and family are picture-perfect…
Travis & Jackie Greene Celebrate Their Brother's Birthday
Happy Birthday, Norman!
Pastor Jamal Bryant Celebrated His 50th Birthday
“My Pastor, Jamal Bryant is celebrating 50 years of life! He’s the hardest working man that I know. He’s Relentless, Resilient, Restoring, Revelatory, and will be Relevant for generations to come!! Help me flood his timeline today!! Happy Birthday JB! You know I love and honor you!” – Jonathan Nelson, Gospel Recording Artist
Sarah Jakes Roberts Shares Natural Hair Progress
Sarah Jakes Roberts shared this beautiful and bare photo of herself saying: Take a moment and drop me a line about the goodness you’re experiencing. Your joy is the testimony someone else needs to see. Big or small let it out. Me? I’m smiling because I finally found a way to consistently care for my skin and hair. I’ve got more overall health goals but look at this hair giving sponge roller realness. Look at these edges giving God is a restorer of even the most damaged follicles tease. Look at them ends giving we’re not done even though she worked out.