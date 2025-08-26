Listen Live
Through The Lens Of L. Kasimu Harris

Published on August 26, 2025

Source: L.Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

NewsOne had the unique opportunity to team up with renowned photographer and New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris for our documentary, 20 Years Later: Hurricane Katrina. The film, hosted by Harris, takes viewers on a journey through two decades of transformation after Hurricane Katrina—seen through the lens of his powerful photo archive.

But Harris’ work is more than just the storm. His true passion lies in telling stories of underrepresented communities in New Orleans and beyond. His photography has appeared in exhibitions across the U.S. and internationally, earning him recognition as one of the most important photojournalists of his generation.

From lkasimuharris.com

His series, Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges, (2018 – present), has been featured in solo exhibitions at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the Hilliard Art Museum in Lafayette, Louisiana. Harris’s writing and/or photography on the series has been included in several publications, including Wildsam Field Guides: New Orleans: 2nd Edition, Stranger’s Guide, and most notably for  “A Shot Before Last Call: Capturing New Orleans’s Vanishing Black Bars” in The New York Times. He was one of 51 artists selected globally for Prospect.6: The Future Is Present, The Harbinger Is Home, a city-wide triennial in New Orleans, November 2 to February 2, 2025. He debuted work from the series that explores Black bars & lounges from a national and international perspective. Harris is also one of 13 artists tapped for MoMA’s New Photography 2025: Lines of Belonging, and five of his photos were acquired by the museum for their permanent collection.  

NewsOne is honored to showcase a small selection of his award-winning photography—sharing a glimpse of true Black excellence through the lens of a visionary.

1. Black Men of Labor 2024

Black Men of Labor 2024
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

2. Mr. Oooook Spot Juke Joint

Mr. Oooook Spot Juke Joint
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

3. 9th Ward On St. Claude

9th Ward On St. Claude
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

4. Fowardback

Fowardback
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

5. War On The Benighted

War On The Benighted
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

6. St. Joseph Night Uptown

St. Joseph Night Uptown
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

7. Wild Magnolia on St. Joseph Night

Wild Magnolia on St. Joseph Night
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

8. Wild Magnolia on St. Joseph Night

Wild Magnolia on St. Joseph Night
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

9. Black Masking Indians on Mardi Gras

Black Masking Indians on Mardi Gras
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

10. Three Black Bars In The Snow

Three Black Bars In The Snow
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

11. Harris Kids In The Snow

Harris Kids In The Snow
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

12. Obama Second Line

Obama Second Line
Source: L. Kasimu Harris / iOne Digital

