PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA star Tony Snell is looking to make a return to the NBA for a reason that is bigger than basketball. Snell, a nine-year veteran, needs to make it back to the NBA to qualify for the NBA players association retiree benefit program.

Players are required to play in the league for at least ten years to receive premium benefits. Snell plays for the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League, but Snell needs to be playing for an NBA team, another prerequisite for the benefits. “It’s something I truly need,” Snell said. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.”

Snell was selected with 20th overall pick of the 1st round by the Chicago Bulls in 2013. Snell was most recently traded to New Orleans in February 2022 and did not receive a call from any teams after he became an unrestricted free agent.

Snell has until February 2nd to be signed by an NBA team in order for Snell to qualify for the benefits. There are a number of teams that can actually use Snell’s services, but as time is ticking, Snell is requesting that any team in the NBA be gratuitous enough to sign him so he can meet the designated requirements to acquire the leagues premium health care package.

“Of course, I want to come back and play, but I have a bigger purpose now,” Snell told Yahoo Sports. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s about my boys.”

Check out Ten Teams that could use Tony Snell’s services below!

Tony Snell Needs A Job in the NBA for a Bigger Reason than Basketball was originally published on praisephilly.com