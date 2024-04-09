Listen Live
Totality 2024: Memories of the Total Solar Eclipse

Published on April 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t happen again for another two decades, so now’s the time to share your memories.

Here you will find a timelapse-style photo collection of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. This view is just outside of the WIBC Studios and Traffic Center from the 4th floor of the Emmis Communications building.

Scroll down below to check out the photos and don’t forget to donate those eclipse glasses to the Fishers Police Department. They’re sending the glasses to Latin America so children there can eventually view the eclipse!

1. Ten Minutes Before Totality

Ten Minutes Before Totality Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 2:56 p.m. Monday.

2. Five Minutes Before Totality – Almost There!

Five Minutes Before Totality - Almost There! Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 3:01 p.m. Monday.

3. Totality Hits!

Totality Hits! Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 3:06 p.m. Monday.

4. Totality at its Best!

Totality at its Best! Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 3:08 p.m. Monday.

