WHITESTOWN, Ind.–Two suspects accused of being a part of a road rage incident in Whitestown back on July 3, 2024 were sentenced to prison on Thursday.

44-year-old James Brown of Indianapolis was identified by the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department as the man who shot and critically injured a semi-truck driver while he was in a black sedan.

“I believe the round caused damage to his motor functions. I believe he was shot in the head, so he ended up with significant damage,” said Captain John Jurkash with the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.

Jurkash says 44-year-old Kendra Johnson-Brown of Indianapolis was the driver of the sedan.

“They were cutting in and out of traffic. They were driving in front of semis and other cars, essentially trying to put other drivers in danger. That semi driver did something they didn’t like and this was their response,” said Jurkash.

Johnson-Brown was sentenced to eight years in prison. She was convicted of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.

Brown got 30 years in prison and was convicted of attempted homicide, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.

“Not only was the investigative work phenomenal by all parties involved, but we’re very thankful that justice was served,” said Jurkash.

Two Suspects Get Prison Time for Whitestown Road Rage Incident was originally published on wibc.com

1. James Brown mugshot Source:Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department 2. Kendra Johnson-Brown Mugshot Source:Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department