‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death

Across the United States, demonstrators held rallies to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police in her home on March 13, 2020.

Taylor’s death marked a pivotal moment in the Black Lives Matter movement and again reminded us that Black women and girls are also subjugated to routine violence at the hands of law enforcement. Taylor’s death stood at the intersection of race and gender, where Black women experience different layers of trauma when victimized by the police.

Protests were held in major cities over the United States in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, New York City and Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Los Angeles.

In Louisville, hundreds of demonstrators followed behind Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, and other members of Taylor’s family. The event took place in Jefferson Square Park for the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally and march.

“We still in the streets[.] We still fighting,” Palmer wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer for the anniversary demonstrations.

“1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants,” Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family tweeted on Sunday. “365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!”

On Friday ahead of the anniversary, Palmer filed a complaint against six officers over their roles in the investigation. Palmer has asked the LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit and the Public Integrity Unit to investigate the officers in reference to statements and reports used in the investigation, as well as those who reportedly improperly monitored tapped Taylor’s phone, WLKY reports.

On the same day Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night of the deadly police raid, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the LMPD of violating his constitutional rights. Prior to Taylor’s death anniversary, a judge signed an order to permanently close a criminal case filed against Walker for shooting one of the officers involved in the raid. Walker, a registered gun owner, contends that he acted in self-defense on the night Taylor was killed.

The protests followed a lively week that included a mobile billboard in Louisville emblazoned with a tweet from Taylor where she shared her hopes of one day having a child. “My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol…that’s how ready I am,” she tweeted in 2018.

Activists demanded on Thursday for Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine to open a new investigation into the officers involved in Taylor’s death and move forward with prosecuting them. Wine initially recused himself from the case because his office was prosecuting Walker. But after Walker’s charges were permanently dropped, the activists said Wine no longer has the conflict of interest that he claimed existed.

Keep reading to find some images from protests around the country that marked the anniversary of Breonna Tayor’s death.

‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death was originally published on newsone.com