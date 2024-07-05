Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day

In motorsports, “the double” refers to the ambitious challenge of competing in both the prestigious Indianapolis 500 in Speedway, Indiana and the grueling Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on the same day.

This demanding feat requires exceptional skill, physical endurance, and mental fortitude due to the distinct characteristics of each race.

The Indianapolis 500 – often referred to as the “Indy 500,” is a 500-mile race held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The race consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile oval track, totaling 500 miles in distance. This iconic event is known for its rich history, speed, and prestige in the world of motorsports.

The Coca-Cola 600 – is a NASCAR Cup Series race held annually at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race is known for its challenging length and endurance test. The Coca-Cola 600 consists of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile quad-oval track, totaling 600 miles. This makes it one of the longest and most demanding races on the NASCAR calendar, pushing drivers to their limits in terms of both physical and mental stamina.

The iconic nature of attempting “the double” lies in its rarity and the immense respect it commands within the racing community.

Only a select few drivers have successfully tackled both races on the same day, showcasing their extraordinary talent and determination.

One popular method is to use helicopters for quick transportation between the two race venues. This allows drivers to bypass traffic congestion on the roads and significantly reduce travel time.

Those who dare to take on “the double” are celebrated for their unwavering commitment, bravery, and sheer passion for the sport, making it a legendary and unforgettable endeavor in motorsport history.

Take a look below at the list of drivers that have attempted ‘the double’!

Some drivers have done it more than once!