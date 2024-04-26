Listen Live
WIBC News/Network Indiana Honored by Society of Professional Journalists

Published on April 26, 2024

CARMEL, Ind.-The WIBC/Network Indiana news team took home two honors from the society of professional journalists Friday night.

The team won second place for Best Radio Newscast in 2023.

They also took home first place for Best Election/Campaign Coverage in 2023.

The awards were held for print, television, and radio journalists at the 502 Event Centre in Carmel.

1. Radio Election and Campaign Coverage

Radio Election and Campaign Coverage Source:John Herrick WIBC

This is one of two awards the Network Indiana/WIBC News team won Friday night. 

2. Second Place for Best Radio Newscast

Second Place for Best Radio Newscast Source:John Herrick WIBC

This award was for a newscast that featured the voices of John Herrick, Matt Bair, Donnie Burgess, and Ryan Hedrick, but it also included work of the whole team. 

