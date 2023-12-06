Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Elle Magazine hosted its 30th Annual Women in Hollywood sponsored by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston, and Viarae on December 5th to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the industry. The event is described by Elle as a celebration that “brings together the best and brightest women in Hollywood for one special night to honor the impact they’ve made in the industry and the work that still needs to be done.”

Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia was on hand to celebrate the 2023 honorees including Taraji P. Henson, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Greta Lee, Fantasia, Lily Gladstone, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Lopez.

I echo every single sentiment that every single woman that is on the stage said. It is a very moving thing to be in a room full of powerful women who are championing each other and who are caring about one another and who are uplifting each other. It is just very, very moving. – Jennifer Lopez

The who’s who of Hollywood were in attendance to celebrate the honorees including, Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback, Jurnee Smollett, and many more! Check out some of our favorite looks from women of color wore at the ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023 ceremony.

