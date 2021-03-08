Hair
Naomi Osaka Switches Up Her Look With Long Silky Straight Extensions

AUSTRALIA-MELBOURNE-TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DAY 13

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

In the words of get you a girl who can do both, Naomi Osaka just switched it up on us and debuted a silky straight new do — a total contrast from her natural curly fro with blonde highlights. Osaka, who recently defeated her idol Serena Williams in the Australian Open semi-finals, served us sleek vibes by the pool showing off her jet black extensions that cascaded down to her back. She simply captioned the photo, “inches.” And sis gave us angles and views of the sunset as she posed in her furry LV slippers.

The man behind the do? Osaka gave credit to her hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper, who she worked with on her GQ cover.

The Japanese and Black tennis champion has been experimenting with her tresses as of late, allowing fans to peek in on the fun via her Instagram page. She recently showed off a pink do and appeared on GQ’s Modern Lovers issue with her BAE Cordae.

When Osaka isn’t sending tennis balls speeding down the court, she’s partnering with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good on a collaboration to bring resources to the communities in Tokyo.

Nike recently celebrated Osaka, Serena Williams and other women athletes in a commercial ahead of Women’s History Month. As reported by Yahoo.com, the clip titled “We Play Real” celebrates Black women’s success and impact in sports like basketball, soccer, tennis, and more.”

Osaka was also named one of Louis Vuitton’s 2021 fashion ambassador while making bold fashion statements to combat social injustice.

RELATED STORIES:

Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During The US Open

Naomi Osaka Continues To Use Fashion To Make A Powerful Statements Against Racial Injustice

 

Naomi Osaka Switches Up Her Look With Long Silky Straight Extensions

